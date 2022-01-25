Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin trolls New Orleans Saints fans after Sean Payton departure

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is a cut above the rest of college football coaches on Twitter.

And his Twitter content isn't limited to exclusive trolling of college football fan bases either.

Kiffin tweeted out a couple photos Tuesday, one inside of a plane with a flight path toward New Orleans, and another of a "Who Dat Nation" poster inside of a window. That coincides with the reports of longtime Saints coach Sean Payton's departure after 16 seasons in New Orleans.

It could be that Kiffin is often in the right place at the right time, and those circumstances in the hands of the right trolling social media user is always fun. If that's the case, watch out for wherever Kiffin is headed toward next, because big news seems to follow the Ole Miss coach.

And don't forget that there is a pretty important Class of 2023 recruit who lives in New Orleans.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Lane Kiffin trolls New Orleans Saints fans after Sean Payton departure