Ole Miss moves up to No. 9 in CFP rankings

Nov. 7—OXFORD — After debuting at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2023, Ole Miss has moved up to No. 9 in the second poll of the season.

The Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) are the third-highest ranked SEC team behind No. 2 Georgia — who Ole Miss plays this weekend — and No. 8 Alabama.

Ole Miss' current CFP ranking is its third-highest ever behind a No. 4 ranking in 2014 and No. 8 rankings in 2014 and 2021. Ole Miss is 8-1 for the third season in a row and is seeking its second 10-win regular season ever, accomplished only by the 2021 Rebels.

The Rebels have won five games in a row since losing at Alabama. Included was a shootout against LSU, the program's fourth win ever at Auburn and a 38-35 victory over Texas A&M last weekend.

Following the victory against the Aggies, three Ole Miss players earned SEC awards: senior wide receiver Tre Harris was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week following his career-high 213 yards, senior safety John Saunders was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week and sophomore defensive tackle Zxavian Harris was named Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Ole Miss is third in the SEC (14th nationally) in scoring offense at 38.8 points per game and is sixth in the conference in scoring defense (41st nationally) at 22.2 points per game. The Rebels are tied for fifth in the FBS with 31 sacks. The Rebels have faced three teams currently ranked by the CFP — Alabama, LSU and Tulane — and are 2-1 in those games.

Ole Miss faces two-time defending national champion Georgia on the road this weekend, the first meeting between the teams since 2016. The Bulldogs have won 26 games in a row overall and are 43-4 at home under Kirby Smart.

Georgia is currently listed as an 11-point favorite over Ole Miss this weekend, according to Caesar's Sportsbook.

