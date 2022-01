ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

After two decades at Fox, Troy Aikman could be moving on. Soon. Aikman concedes to Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Sunday’s 49ers-Rams NFC Championship could be Aikman’s last with Fox. “It could be, yeah,” Aikman said. “I don’t anticipate that but it could be.” Aikman reportedly has been targeted by [more]