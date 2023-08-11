Ole Miss returning offensive line group has continuity in spades

Aug. 10—OXFORD — Continuity is important when it comes to offensive line play. Ole Miss redshirt center Caleb Warren believes this year's group has more stability than any unit he's been part of in his time on-campus.

Though All-American guard Nick Broeker is now in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, Ole Miss returns four full-time starters from last season — redshirt sophomore offensive tackles Jayden Williams and Micah Pettus, redshirt senior guard Jeremy James and Warren — and redshirt junior guard Eli Acker. That combination has made a combined 98 starts in their college careers, with James and Warren having made 36 and 31 starts, respectively.

The Rebels averaged 256.6 yards rushing per game last season, good for third nationally. Ole Miss added a pair of experienced transfers this offseason as well in Washington's Victor Curne and UAB's Quincy McGee. Curne and McGee have made 16 and 12 starts in their respective Division I careers.

Last season, Ole Miss ranked 74th nationally in pass-blocking grade and tied for 87th in run-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus. The Rebels surrendered 16 sacks as a team in 2022; the average of 1.23 sacks allowed per game was tied for 23rd in the nation and was tied for second in the SEC.

Ole Miss held its first fully-padded fall practice Thursday.

"This year I feel like is the most experience we have had since I've been here in my five years. And it would say that's probably one of the most important things on the offensive line, is continuity," Warren, who has been wearing a non-contact jersey the first two weeks of practice while dealing with "a little thing on (his) knee, said. " ... Just having the chemistry. We play tempo offense, so you're not always going to get the perfect call and stuff. So, if you just know what you have and what the guy beside you has, you don't even have to sometimes say anything. You're always on the same page."

Williams and Pettus have improved by leaps and bounds since last summer and last season, according to Warren. Williams started all 13 games at left tackle in 2022, and after James moved from right tackle back inside to guard partway through the season, Pettus started the final nine games at right tackle. Pettus was named fourth-team preseason All-American and preseason second-team All-SEC by Phil Steele.

"(They've grown) tremendously. From the on the field to the off the field, everything they've done ... they've progressed in a million different ways," Warren said. "It's been really good to see. Looking forward to them having a big year."

Jam Griffin practices with team

Oregon State transfer running back Jamious Griffin is with Ole Miss and practiced with the team Thursday morning. Griffin, a former four-star recruit who began his career at Georgia Tech, ran for 488 yards and four touchdowns with the Beavers last season. He announced his commitment to the Rebels on Friday.

Griffin joins All-SEC sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins, senior Ulysses Bentley IV and freshman Kedrick Reescano in a loaded Ole Miss backfield.

Junior offensive lineman Mana Taimani, a class of 2023 signee from Diablo Valley College, is also with the team now.

