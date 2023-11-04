Oleksandr Usyk shares gut-wrenching account of trip to frontlines

WBA, WBO, IBO, and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk says he felt nervous when he was on the front line with the Ukrainian military, partly due to the “smell of death” there.

Usyk was speaking during an interview with television channel TNT Sports Boxing on Nov. 3.

The boxer said that it was difficult for him to be at the front.

Read also:

“When I got out of the car, we were walking through the trenches, there were hits. We were waiting there, and I thought about something. I started to smell, what's going on? It smells like death there.”

“You know when you feel it: spring. You smell the grass, the leaves, you know, some kind of nature. And here it's such a heavy smell. I said: ‘It smells like death’, and someone will say: ‘And what does it smell like?’ — Some kind of heaviness, negativity. You don't want to be there."

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine