Olena Zelenska to meet Clinton family in United States

Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, will meet with the Clinton family and philanthropists who support Ukraine.

Source: Olena Zelenska on Telegram

Details: In addition, Zelenska, along with the Director General of UNESCO, will open an exhibition dedicated to the destruction of cultural heritage, recorded in photographs of Ukrainian monuments bombarded by Russia.

Quote: "In the coming days I will have several speeches in various circles of the UN General Assembly. In particular, I will speak of Ukrainian children and how they are forced to worry about the enemy’s attack. I will speak of Ukrainian women and the recently adopted strategy of equal pay at the event dedicated to the International Day of Equal Pay.

I will hold a number of important bilateral meetings, including a meeting with the Director-General of the World Health Organisation."

Background:

On Monday 18 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in New York and announced his participation in the UN General Assembly and other bilateral meetings.

