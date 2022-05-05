Olentangy Local Schools bus driver charged with breaking autistic student's finger

Joseph Carter, 50, of Lewis Center, an Olentangy Local School District bus driver, is charged with felonious assault for allegedly breaking a finger of a 15-year-old boy in an incident Tuesday on a school bus.

An Olentangy Local School District bus driver has been charged with felonious assault and suspended without pay after allegedly breaking an autistic student's finger.

Delaware County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Olentangy Orange High School Tuesday afternoon to meet with the father of the 15-year-old student, who told them that his son had been assaulted by a bus driver.

The bus driver is identified in court records as 50-year-old Joseph Theodore Carter, of Lewis Center. cording to court records.

Lawsuit: Olentangy school aide made to resign after linking COVID with China, PPE profits

Deputies then met with school administration and reviewed video that they say showed Carter walking over to the student on the bus and forcibly grabbing the 15-year-old male's left hand. Court documents state that the student did go for treatment at a hospital, where it was found that the student's left index finger was broken.

Emmanuel Olawale, an attorney representing the victim's family, told WBNS-10TV that the student was told by Carter to put his seatbelt on. Olawale added that the boy had autism, and therefore did not understand the bus driver, which is why Carter "proceeded to lay his hands on (the student) to force him to wear a seatbelt."

Olentangy Schools released a statement saying that Carter is suspended without pay pending an investigation, and that the district is cooperating with authorities.

"As always, the safety of the children we serve is our highest priority," the statement read.

Olentangy Schools: Officials gearing for redistricting plans as 2022 unfolds

mylee@dispatch.com

@leem386

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Olentangy schools bus driver charged with breaking student's finger