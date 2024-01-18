Olentangy parents, staff favor March levy

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Olentangy School District is asking for more money from taxpayers to help meet the quickly growing demand the district is seeing.

It would come in the form of a 4.25 mill levy that would fund the construction of five new schools to help balance the overcrowding. The district is holding community conversations across the district to show why the levy is necessary.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine details sting operation that saw minors purchasing hemp products

There’s a focus on the fast growth the area is seeing and how the schools are feeling the squeeze.

“We already pay a lot of money, everybody does, but I wanted to see where my money is going,” Olentangy School District parent Christian Evans said.

Evans has three kids in the district and sees the growth firsthand.

“I wanted to see how this is actually going to help the district,” Evans said.

District staff outlined just how it would help, saying the money from this levy would go to building five new schools, security upgrades, transportation and much more.

Former Latitude Five25 tenants to split $1.5 million in settlement

“I really think that this would make a huge impact on us, feeling this for many years to come, and really when we look at balancing enrollment across the district, it’s a big puzzle, but our district does a great job of forecasting future enrollment,” Arrowhead Elementary School Principal Lauren Heitkamp said.

The district said its forecast shows that, in the next 10 years, it expects enrollment to grow by about 5,000 students. It’s a big number, but even now, the schools are having to get creative to handle the growth.

“We have students entering in mid-year and moving in, every single month we’re getting new enrollments and in some of our grade levels here at this building this year, we are actually in overflow to other buildings,” Heitkamp said.

At Arrowhead Elementary, staff have had to get rid of their conference room and other teacher spaces. Even with these measures, the students are starting to feel the impact.

“We’ve lost some of those flexible learning spaces that we used to have, those spaces where if we had a tutor or parent volunteer coming in to work with a small group of students, they could take them and work there,” Heitkamp said.

Neighbors battle proposed east Columbus apartment development

She says the levy and the buildings it would add would make a huge difference.

The community conversations throughout the coming weeks are a way for the district to share how it could help.

“You need to see what’s going on with your community and where your money is going. And this is a perfect thing to come to,” Evans said.

This will be on the ballot for those in the Olentangy School District on March 19. The district estimates the levy would add just under $149 annually in taxes for each $100,000 of a home’s market value. The average home in the district is about $400,000, so the levy would be a $595 increase per year, or $50 per month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.