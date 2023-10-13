Olentangy principal was placed on leave after employee said he called her derogatory names

Olentangy High School Principal Robert Griffiths was placed on administrative leave after a schools employee filed a sexual harassment/discrimination complaint against him.

According to an Oct. 10 memo signed by Melany Ondrus, the district's Title IX coordinator and human resources director, the employee alleges that Griffiths continually made disparaging comments toward her since she began working at Olentangy High School in July 2022. That includes referring to her with derogatory terms for female genitalia at least 40 or 50 times, directly to her and to others, and referring to others with a similar term in her presence, the memo said.

"The complaint further alleges that you have mocked the District’s effort in establishing a Women’s Leadership program and the Complainant’s interest in participation, including scheduling meetings to directly conflict with her ability to participate," the memo said.

"The complaint alleges other aggressive behaviors and profanity directed towards Complainant that fall outside Title IX but may constitute misconduct if substantiated," the memo said.

The memo said Griffiths was given a copy of the school district’s sexual harassment/Title IX policy, which outlines the grievance process for the complaint.

The memo was found in Griffith's personnel file after The Dispatch requested it.

Griffiths was placed on administrative leave on Monday. The Oct. 10 memo said a lawyer has been assigned to investigate the complaint.

Olentangy schools spokeswoman Amanda Beeman released this statement Friday morning on behalf of the district: “Olentangy Schools is committed to a school environment that allows our staff to flourish professionally, create and maintain positive relationships, and remain focused on facilitating maximum learning for every student. Professional behavior should model the behaviors we expect of our students.

"When complaints are made regarding alleged misconduct of staff, our priority is a fair and impartial investigation that minimizes its impact on Olentangy students, families, and staff so that we can continue to prioritize student learning. Here, where a complaint was made alleging violations that, if true, could constitute violations of Title IX, Board Policy, and the Ohio Department of Education’s Licensure Code of Professional Conduct for Ohio Educators, the decision was made to place the administrator on paid administrative leave while the investigation is completed.”

