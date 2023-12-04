Olentangy teacher wins national Milken Educator Award

Eighth grade math teacher Marissa McCarthy was surprised with a Milken Educator Award on Thursday during an assembly at Shanahan Middle School, part of the Olentangy School District. The Milken Educator Awards publicly recognize excellence in teaching. The award comes with a prize of $25,000.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Olentangy teacher McCarthy wins Milken Educator Award