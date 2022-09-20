Oley man arrested in stabbing of his mother's boyfriend

Sep. 19—An Oley Township man is accused of stabbing his mother's boyfriend with a steak knife outside his home late Sunday.

The incident occurred in the driveway of Joseph H. Dilluciano's home in the 2000 block of Memorial Highway, but Central Berks Regional police found out after the victim arrived by private vehicle to Pottstown Hospital. A Pottstown police officer contacted one of the Central Berks officers about 10:30 p.m. after learning a patient had been stabbed at a residence in Oley Township.

The victim, who suffered a stab wound to the left upper chest, was flown to Reading Hospital after he was stabilized, officials said.

Dilluciano, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment and possessing a concealed weapon. Arrest details were not immediately available.

Following arraignment Monday morning before District Judge Steven M. Chieffo in Oley, Dilluciano was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $100,000 to await a hearing.

According to police:

Detective Sgt. Deron Manndel went to Reading Hospital to speak with the victim. The man said he and his girlfriend had recently moved from Delaware and were staying with Dilluciano in his rented home.

On Sunday, the man returned to Oley from Delaware, backed his vehicle into a space in the driveway and noticed his girlfriend — Dilluciano's mother — in her parked car next to his vehicle. She told him that she had been in an argument with her son and was hiding from him.

Moments later, Dilluciano approached the driver's side of his vehicle and said, "How was your trip?"

The victim responded, "Fine."

Dilluciano reached through the open window, stabbed the victim and ran into the house. The victim felt as if he had been punched in the chest and didn't realize he had been stabbed until he got out of the vehicle and his girlfriend shone a flashlight on his T-shirt, which was covered in blood.