Oli London detransitions from 'Korean' woman to British man

Influencer Oli London announced his detransition from a "Korean" woman to a British man, citing God and Christianity as the reason for the change.

London, 32, first announced his detransition in a video on his YouTube channel.

Uploaded on Oct. 14, London states in his video that despite living as a Korean woman for the past six months, he only felt “temporary happiness.” Highlighting his struggle with his identity, he explains, “Some days I wake up as Jimin, some days I wake up as Rose from Blackpink, and you know I’m trying to be myself.”

Although London previously identified as genderfluid, he now says, “I’ve come to realize, actually, I am a man. And I want to stay as a man. So, I’m going to revert to my original pronouns, which is he/him and KOR/EAN.” London explains that he is “happy as a man,” which aligns with his “biology.”

London says that although he is detransitioning, he maintains that he was “born in the wrong body” as he was born British “when it should have been Korean.”

In a recent appearance on Fox News’ "Tucker Carlson Tonight," London criticized the “new norm” of gender politics in the classrooms of young students. “They’re eroding the alpha male – the alpha straight male – has been eroded,” he claimed. London continued by blaming a “radical ideology” that idealizes weak men and politicians, using British singer Harry Styles and former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke as examples.

When asked about his happiness, London blamed the “woke culture” for causing his struggles regarding his gender dysphoria and physical appearance. However, London claimed to have only found happiness recently through his newfound Christian faith.

“This actually kind of saved my life,” London said to CNA. “It’s brought me back to who I am as a person, finding God.”

Inspired by trans TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney, London began documenting his life in a series called “Days of Manhood.”

London also attempted to follow Mulvaney’s footsteps to speak with President Joe Biden on the “dangers of children transitioning.”

However, despite London imitating Mulvaney’s journey, he attacked her on Twitter on Monday, accusing the influencer of being a paid actor.

Dylan Mulvaney is a paid actor! They are being paid millions to brainwash kids into thinking their behaviour of ‘mocking women and girls’ is normal and to vilify women while encouraging impressionable young teens to transition because it’s ‘trendy’ #dylanmulvaney pic.twitter.com/TtnVWt674m — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 14, 2022

London also declared he was taking a hiatus from making music after his final album in January and introducing himself as a politician. Using the hashtag #olilondon2024, London wrote that he will protect children from “harmful ideologies” and “fight against woke culture.”

I will be releasing my final album this January and will be going on hiatus from my music career to focus on a new direction- politics. I want to help make the world a better place. Help speak out for the voiceless. Help fight for equality. #olilondon2024 🇬🇧🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WTSDeIcj4Q — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 14, 2022

As a politician I will Stand up for women and children & protect freedom of speech. The world has so much division and we need unity. Children need to be protected from harmful ideologies and women need to be respected and not silenced. And I will fight against woke culture pic.twitter.com/hknRNZerLH — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 14, 2022

London first gained popularity in 2018 after participating in a documentary on plastic. Identifying as genderfluid and using they/them pronouns, it was revealed that he had spent over $100,000 on surgeries to look like BTS’ Jimin.

Featured Image via @OliLondonTV