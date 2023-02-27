Olin (NYSE:OLN) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.20

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.20 per share on the 13th of March. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.3%, which is below the average for the industry.

Olin's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Olin was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 36.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 5.8% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Olin Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The last annual payment of $0.80 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Olin has been growing its earnings per share at 25% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Olin Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Olin you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

