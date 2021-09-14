Is Olink Holding AB (OLK) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Baron Discovery Fund recently published its second-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2021, the Baron Discovery Fund returned 6.07% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.55%, while the Russell 2000 Growth Index was up 3.92%. You should check out Baron Discovery Fund’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Olink Holding AB (NASDAQ:OLK) is one of them. Olink Holding AB (NASDAQ:OLK) develops ground-breaking technologies for biomolecular analysis. In the last three months, Olink Holding AB (NASDAQ:OLK) stock lost 13%. Here is what the fund said:

"We made another small investment in Olink Holding AB, which is a health care tools company focused on the identification of proteins (proteomics). It has a proprietary way of identifying proteins that provides high specificity, sensitivity, dynamic range, precision, and scalability. Science has advanced dramatically with regard to understanding the human genome via next generation sequencing, which shows normal and abnormal portions of a person’s gene sequences. It is now moving toward understanding how those genes can actively create biologically significant signals (expression of messenger RNA (mRNA) from DNA followed by the translation of mRNA into proteins). These proteins can potentially be the means by which disease is initiated and spread in the body. Olink can help understand this process for researchers and help its customers to develop next-generation drugs to attack these processes. Olink’s platform can also be incorporated into novel diagnostic tests. This is a very exciting new area. We are looking forward to watching accelerating progress in proteomics."

