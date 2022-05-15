Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

As you might know, Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. Olink Holding outperformed on both revenues and the expected loss per share, with revenues of US$23m beating estimates by 12%. Statutory losses were US$0.10, 29% smaller thanthe analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Olink Holding after the latest results.

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Olink Holding are now predicting revenues of US$141.6m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a major 36% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$0.37 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$142.4m and losses of US$0.23 per share in 2022. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Olink Holding even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a regrettable increase in per-share losses.

With the increase in forecast losses for next year, it's perhaps no surprise to see that the average price target dipped 30% to US$18.33, with the analysts signalling that growing losses would be a definite concern. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Olink Holding at US$20.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$15.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Olink Holding's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Olink Holding's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 51% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 74% growth over the last year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 8.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Olink Holding's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Olink Holding. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Olink Holding going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Olink Holding that you need to be mindful of.

