Olive Garden lifetime pasta pass: Here's how to get one Thursday

If you love pasta with unlimited salad and breadsticks, there’s a deal for you.

Olive Garden is back with its annual “Never Ending Pasta Pass,” and this year, there's a bonus for 50 customerswho will be able to opt-in for a lifetime of pasta.

It’s the sixth year for the pass that gives you unlimited access to pastas, sauces and toppings, along with unlimited salad or soup and breadsticks, for two months.

This year, 24,000 pasta passes will be available at $100 each plus tax. That’s up by 1,000 passes from last year. Olive Garden also tacked on another week for the promotion. This year it's running nine weeks, from Sept. 23-Nov. 24.

But you need to act fast. Once the passes go on sale 2 p.m. Thursday, they generally sell out in no time.

How the pass sale works

Olive Garden’s Pasta Passes go on sale at 2 p.m. eastern time Aug. 15 at www.PastaPass.com. They will be sold for 30 minutes or until they are sold out. You can join an online waiting room five minutes before the sale.

The first 50 people to purchase the $100 Never Ending Pasta Pass and opt-in for a Lifetime Pasta Pass can pay an additional $400 ($500 total) for a lifetime of unlimited access to pastas, unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.

If you’re one of the lucky 50, you will have 48 hours to complete your upgrade to the lifetime pass. The lifetime pass begins on Sept. 23 and according to the fine print it expires "upon death of Named Passholder."

Is the $100 pass worth it?

Tax and gratuity are not included and it's valid only for Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl's – which start at $10.99 – and for dine-in only. The pass can be used once per visit, but you can visit as many times as you want.

To break even you'd need to use it at least nine times – or once a week.

