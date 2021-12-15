Olive Hill man arrested on child porn charges

Dec. 15—Kentucky State Police arrested an Olive Hill man on charges related to child sexual abuse material, KSP Post 14 announced on Wednesday.

Danny Webb, 67, has been charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 (first offense) and 10 counts of possess/view matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12.

An undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation resulted in Webb's arrest. KSP and the Ashland Police Department began the investigation after discovering Webb uploaded images of child exploitation online.

Authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in Olive Hill on Tuesday. They seized equipment used in the crime and were to take it to APD for examination. Preliminary search results show Webb was in possession of multiple electronic images depicting child sexual abuse material.

The investigation is ongoing. KSP Det. David Boarman is leading the investigation.

Webb is in the Carter County Detention Center.