Olive Hill man busted in FADE investigation

Aug. 31—OLIVE HILL — After several months of investigation, the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement Task Force brought an Olive Hill man into custody on drug trafficking charges.

Jeffrey L. Newell, 40, is accused of running meth, heroin and cocaine out of his home in the 100 block of Jones Memorial Drive in Olive Hill.

On Monday, the law came knocking on Newell's door with a search warrant — FADE officers, the Olive Hill Police Department and the Carter County Sheriff's Department all participated in the search, according to a news release.

According to the Carter County online jail log, Newell has been charged with four counts of trafficking in less than 2 grams of meth, one count of trafficking in less than 4 grams of cocaine and one count of trafficking in fentanyl.

Newell was booked at around 8 p.m. Monday and is being held on no bond.

The FADE Task Force consists of officers from Olive Hill, Russell, Raceland and the Carter County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with any information regarding drug trafficking in Carter and Greenup counties is encouraged to leave an anonymous tip at (606) 836-0442.

