Olive Hill man charged with rape of minor, animal sex abuse, Kentucky police say

A Kentucky man has been charged with several sexual assault charges, including rape of a juvenile and crimes against animals.

Kentucky State Police on Thursday arrested Jeremiah James, 19, of Olive Hill and charged him with at least four sex crimes. The case is still under investigation, state police said.

The arrest came after a minor female came to the Ashland KSP post earlier Thursday and reported that in July she had been given alcohol and then sexually abused, raped and sodomized by James.

She also told police that she saw James commit a sex crime with an animal, according to the KSP news release. Police sid they obtained evidence to support the victim’s statements.

James has been charged with rape first degree, sodomy first degree, sexual abuse first degree, unlawful transaction with a minor and sexual crimes against animals. He is in the Carter County Detention Center.