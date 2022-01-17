Olive Hill man shoots woman, juvenile

Jan. 16—OLIVE HILL — An Olive Hill man fired a gun at a woman and child Friday afternoon, hitting the woman in the hand and the child in the leg, according to Kentucky State Police

KSP announced Saturday that 25-year-old Delmas Harris Jr., pulled a gun inside the home of a woman on Ky. 955 and began popping off shots.

The two victims were able to get away and hide until Harris left the area, KSP said. They then sought help and were taken to the Olive Hill Urgent Care for medical attention and to call police, according to a press release.

Troopers later tracked down Harris and took him into custody, charging him with first-degree assault.

Harris is being held at the Carter Detention Center, according to KSP.

The case is still under investigation by KSP Det. Lawson.