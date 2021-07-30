Olivehurst man arrested after allegedly entering home and sexually assaulting woman

Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·1 min read

Jul. 29—The Yuba County Sheriff's Office arrested an Olivehurst man on Wednesday after he allegedly entered the home of an 87-year-old woman and sexually assaulted her, according to a department news release.

Fred James Hampton, 51, was arrested for assault to commit rape, burglary, false imprisonment, elder abuse, and drug charges.

At around 11 a.m., deputies responded to the 5000 block of Olivehurst Avenue after the alleged victim reported that an unknown man had entered her home and attempted to rape her. She told deputies that she was in the kitchen doing dishes when the suspect, later identified as Hampton, allegedly forced entry into the home, approached her from behind, kissed her neck, and made explicit statements to her.

Fearing the man was going to rape her, the woman convinced him to go outside with her and as he exited the home, she quickly stepped inside and shut the door behind Hampton. She barricaded the door from the inside and told deputies the suspect stood outside looking through the window at her for a short time before leaving on foot, according to the release.

Deputies on patrol received a description of the suspect and a detective searching the area located Hampton at around 2 p.m. The victim identified Hampton as the man who entered her home and assaulted her.

Hampton was booked into Yuba County Jail. As of late Thursday, he remained in custody on $1 million bail.

