Olivehurst man arrested for sex abuse of minor

May 25—An Olivehurst man was arrested last week following a report of sexual abuse of a juvenile that occurred between 2010 and 2015, according to Yuba County Sheriff's spokesperson Leslie Williams.

Stephenson Mario Harris, 50, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and booked into Yuba County Jail for multiple sexual molestation charges. The alleged incidents were recently disclosed by the victim. Following the report of the crimes, detectives arrested Harris.

As of late Monday, Harris remained in Yuba County Jail and was ineligible for bail.