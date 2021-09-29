Olivehurst man arrested for suspected homicide

Sep. 29—The Yuba County Sheriff's Office arrested an Olivehurst man for the suspected murder of Dalen Hall, 23, of Olivehurst, in July, according to a department news release.

On Monday, YCSO deputies arrested Andreas Luis Gonzalez, 18, after responding to a report of brandishing of a firearm on Seventh Avenue, Olivehurst, at around 2:15 p.m.

Gonzalez matched the description of the suspect in a shooting on July 13 in the area of College View Drive and North Beale Road. Hall was found unresponsive in a vehicle stopped in the roadway at around 12:45 a.m. Hall succumbed to his injuries a few days later, according to the release.

Gonzalez was arrested for a new charge of assault with a firearm in addition to the homicide from July. As of late Tuesday, he remained in Yuba County Jail on $1 million bail.