Olivehurst man found guilty of arson

Jun. 26—On Thursday, a Yuba County jury found an Olivehurst man guilty of arson and making criminal threats, according to Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor.

Djay L. Joel, 43, had been on trial since last week for charges related to him setting fire to a bed inside a residence in the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue, Olivehurst, where a woman was lying. The woman escaped uninjured, but the home was destroyed. The incident took place in May 2020.

The jury hung on the count of attempted murder. It found that Joel had been previously convicted for criminal threats.

Joel is scheduled to be sentenced in Yuba County Superior Court on July 23 at 9 a.m.

He has been in custody since May 11, 2020.