Olivehurst man found guilty of molesting two girls

Dec. 15—A Yuba County jury on Thursday delivered a guilty verdict to 37-year-old Uriel Solorio Lopez of Olivehurst after he was charged with multiple felony counts of child molestation involving two separate victims, according to the district attorney's office.

Lopez, who will remain in custody, will face at least 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 2, 2024, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office said on Friday.

Law enforcement officials were first notified about Lopez and his actions in November 2022. A victim, identified by the district attorney's office as "Jane Doe," told her aunt that Lopez had repeatedly touched her in a sexual manner.

"The disclosure came out because Jane's aunt took time to talk with Jane about sexual abuse," the district attorney's office said. "Jane hadn't told (anyone) before because she was embarrassed and afraid she wouldn't be believed. Jane's aunt and mother believed (her) and called 911."

Yuba County Detective Rosa Gonzalez handled the investigation and District Attorney Investigative Assistant Ryleigh Schoemer conducted a forensic interview with Jane Doe, officials said.

"Jane described Lopez molesting her starting when she was 10 years old, and continuing until early November 2022," the district attorney's office said. "Law enforcement believed (her), and arrested Lopez that same day."

After Lopez's arrest, a second victim identified as "Sally Doe" became aware of that arrest in December 2022.

"Sally spoke with her mother about Lopez's arrest," the district attorney's office said. "Sally began to cry, explaining that Lopez had touched her when she was a child. Sally's mother believed (her)."

Sally Doe then went with her mother to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department and met with Deputy Justin Prince.

"Sally told him she only felt safe disclosing now that Lopez was in jail because he threatened to harm her if she ever told," the district attorney's office said. "Sally began describing the abuse, but the memories were so painful she had to stop. She returned a few days later and told Detective Gonzalez the details of being abused by Lopez from the ages of 12 to 15."

Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Brad Morrow tried the case in which multiple witnesses testified, including Jane Doe, her mother and aunt; Sally Doe and her mother; Lopez and various members of Lopez's family.

The district attorney's office said the jury found that five of the six charges against Lopez were proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

"Thank you to all the heroes that believed and helped bring Lopez to justice," the district attorney's office said on social media. "A special thank you to Jane and Sally for bravely coming forward. You are both heroes who no doubt have protected others. Finally, thank you to Jane's and Sally's families, and Yuba County Victim Services, for your unwavering support of these young women."