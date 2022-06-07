Olivehurst man indicted on federal fentanyl, gun charges

Jun. 7—A Yuba County man was indicted late last week after a federal grand jury returned an indictment with charges that include possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, dealing in firearms without a license, and two counts of possession of a machine gun.

Named in the indictment was Victor Angeles Serrano Nash, 27, of Olivehurst, who was scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kendall J. Newman on Monday.

"According to court documents, between Aug. 18, 2021, and Nov. 23, 2021, Nash sold counterfeit M-30 pills containing fentanyl and at least eight firearms to an undercover agent and criminal informant," Lauren Horwood, public affairs officer for the U.S. Department of Justice, said in a statement. "Several of the firearms were reported stolen, and two were AR-15 style pistols with switches that converted them to machine guns."

Horwood said the case was the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Yolo County District Attorney's Office, the Sacramento Police Department, the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Special Services Unit, and the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alstyn Bennett is prosecuting the case.

"If convicted, Nash faces a minimum statutory penalty of five years and maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine," Horwood said. "Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

Horwood said the case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program. She said the program was the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts.

"PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them," Horwood said. "As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime."