Olivehurst man placed on probation for false imprisonment

Mar. 25—An Olivehurst man was placed on three years probation after pleading no contest to false imprisonment by violence, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Cameron King.

Juan Yaguaca-Vargas, 35, was arrested in January after allegedly driving a woman who he was in a relationship with from Yuba City to Oroville without the victim's consent. Yaguaca-Vargas did not stop the vehicle to let the victim out despite several requests.

In Oroville, the victim escaped and returned to Yuba City where she reported the incident to the Yuba City Police Department. The next day, Yaguaca-Vargas attempted to contact the victim. Officers located Yaguaca-Vargas and arrested him.

The Sutter County District Attorney's Office charged Yaguaca-Vargas with kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, and inflicting corporal injury. On Feb. 5, he pleaded no contest to false imprisonment by violence.

On Monday, Judge Laura Davis placed Yaguaca-Vargas on three years probation.

He was sentenced to 29 days in county jail but already had credit for 29 days served.

He will have to complete a 52-week batterers' treatment program, pay a $500 domestic violence fine and submit to search for controlled substances, according to King.

A criminal protective order was issued, prohibiting Yaguaca-Vargas from contacting the victim for 10 years.

King said no victim restitution was requested or ordered.

