Olivehurst man pleads guilty to attempted murder, attempted robbery

Nov. 12—An Olivehurst man pleaded guilty on Monday to first-degree attempted murder and attempted robbery as well as admitting to using a firearm, according to Yuba County Senior Deputy District Attorney Monique McDevitt.

Trew Smith, 18, has been in custody since Dec. 20, 2020, after being involved in a shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of North Beale Road, Linda. Two suspects were seen appearing to rob another person before shooting the victim and fleeing the area. A 23-year-old Olivehurst man operating a food vending cart in the area was located with life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery. Jamarea Markham-Love, 16, of Marysville, was arrested along with Smith for his involvement in the incident, according to Appeal archives.

Last month, Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter ruled there was enough evidence for Smith's case to go to trial. McDevitt said the district attorney's office entered into the plea bargain after discussing it with the victim and his family. She said Smith will be sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison.

In April, Markham-Love pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree robbery from the December 2020 incident and pleaded no contest to felony assault with force from a separate case. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

Smith's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.