Olivehurst man pleads not guilty to assault with intent to commit sex offense

Aug. 5—An Olivehurst man pleaded not guilty on Friday to burglary, assault with intent to commit a sex offense, false imprisonment, and misdemeanor counts of elder abuse and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Fred J. Hampton, 51, was arrested last week for allegedly entering the home of an 87-year-old woman and sexually assaulting her. The Yuba County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5000 block of Olivehurst Avenue on July 28 after a victim reported that an unknown man had entered her home and attempted to rape her.

She told deputies that the man, later identified as Hampton, forced his way into the home, approached her from behind, kissed her neck, and made explicit statements to her. The woman convinced him to go outside with her and as he exited the home, she quickly stepped inside and shut the door behind Hampton. She barricaded the door from the inside. Hampton was located and the victim identified him as the man who entered her home, according to YCSO.

Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Smith said Hampton appeared in court for his arraignment on Friday and is being held in custody due to public safety concerns. Hampton will next appear in court on Aug. 11 for a prehearing conference. His preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place on Aug. 13 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.

As of late Wednesday, Hampton remained in custody and is ineligible for bail.