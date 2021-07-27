Olivehurst man sentenced to 16 years in prison for arson

Jul. 27—A Yuba County judge sentenced an Olivehurst man to 16 years in state prison on Friday after a jury found the man guilty of arson and making criminal threats, according to Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor.

Djay Joel, 43, has been in custody since May 2020 for setting fire to a bed inside a residence in the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue, Olivehurst, where a woman was lying. The woman escaped uninjured, but the home was destroyed.

The jury hung on a count of attempted murder and found that Joel had previously been convicted for criminal threats. The jury returned its verdict on June 24.