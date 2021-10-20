Olivehurst man sentenced to six years in prison for continuous sexual abuse

Oct. 20—An Olivehurst man was sentenced to six years in state prison on Thursday after pleading no contest to one count of continuous sexual abuse.

Thomas D. Bogeart III, 33, has been in custody since Jan. 5 after his arrest for sexual assault of a minor female that occurred in the Olivehurst area over the course of several years, starting when the victim was about 12 years old. Bogeart was a friend of the victim's family at the time of the abuse. Bogeart pleaded no contest in August.

On Thursday, Yuba County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter denied a motion to withdraw Bogeart's plea and proceeded to sentencing, according to Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft. She said the judge had the option to either place Bogeart on probation or sentence him to six years in prison. The victim was not present on Thursday but previously submitted a victim impact letter. Tuft said the victim's mother, who is Bogeart's girlfriend, spoke at the hearing in support of Bogeart.

Wirtschafter opted to sentence Bogeart to six years in prison.