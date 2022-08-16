Olivehurst man suspected of rape, assault of girl, 12

Aug. 16—The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said it arrested an 18-year-old Olivehurst man who is alleged to have raped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old Marysville girl, and possibly more victims.

According to officials, the suspect in the case is Kevin Vang, 18, of Olivehurst.

Detectives with the department said that during their investigation they learned that Vang allegedly enticed the female victim by promising to purchase a "vape pen" for her.

"Vang picked up the victim near her residence after she snuck out and they went to a nearby park in Linda," officials alleged. "Vang committed sexual acts on the victim throughout the couple of hours he had her in his vehicle. After Vang was finished he dropped the victim off near her residence."

With the assistance of the Yuba County District Attorney's Office and Yuba County Victim Witness, a multi-disciplinary interview was conducted with the female victim. During that interview, it was revealed that "Vang may have committed similar sexual acts with other underage girls with the false pretense of buying them vape pens," the Yuba County Sheriff's Department said.

Vang was taken into custody on Aug. 1 at his residence and he was booked into Yuba County Jail on charges that include rape and multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor. His bail was set at $200,000. As of Monday afternoon, he was listed as still being at the jail.

The investigation of Vang is still ongoing and authorities said there may be more victims who have not come forward.

If anyone has information regarding Vang and similar incidents he might have been involved with, contact the Yuba County Sheriff's Office at 530-749-7777 and request to speak to Detective May.