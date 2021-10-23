Olivehurst teen headed to trial for attempted murder

Oct. 23—An Olivehurst man is headed to trial on charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery, assault with a semiautomatic rifle on a person, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Trew Smith, 18, appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing. Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter ruled that enough evidence was presented to hold Smith to answer on all counts, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello.

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred in December 2020 in the 2300 block of North Beale Road, Linda. Witnesses reported that two suspects were seen appearing to rob another person before shooting the victim and fleeing the area. A 23-year-old Olivehurst man operating a food-vending cart in the area was located with life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for emergency surgery. Smith and a 16-year-old juvenile from Marysville were arrested, according to Appeal archives.

Smith has been in custody since Dec. 20, 2020, and is currently being held on $1 million bail. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8 for an arraignment on the information.

The juvenile, Jamarea Markham-Love, was found unfit for juvenile court and had his case transferred to adult court. In April, Markham-Love pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree robbery from the December 2020 case and pleaded no contest to felony assault with force from a separate case. He was sentenced to two years in prison. Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor said because Markham-Love is not 18 years old, he will be housed in the Division of Juvenile Justice until Jan. 4, 2022, at which point he would be sent to state prison.

Sorbello said because of the way custody time credits are awarded in California, Markham-Love may complete his sentence by his 18th birthday and then would be released on parole.