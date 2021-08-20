Olivehurst woman pleads no contest to unlawful sex with a minor

Aug. 20—An Olivehurst woman pleaded no contest on Wednesday to one count of unlawful sex with a minor more than three years younger than her, according to Sutter County Assistant District Attorney Cameron King.

Kimberly Leanne Lankford-Carnahan, 30, was arrested on June 24 for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. The Sutter County Sheriff's Office arrested Lankford-Carnahan after it received a report from the minor's mother. The minor reportedly told his mother that he had been having a sexual relationship with an adult co-worker, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives conducted an investigation that led to additional evidence corroborating the minor's account. Lankford-Carnahan was charged with unlawful sex with a minor more than three years younger than the defendant, harmful matter sent to a minor, three counts of oral copulation on a person under 18, threatening to use force or violence, and dissuading a victim or witness from testifying.

She was booked into Sutter County Jail on June 24 and was released on her own recognizance on June 28. On Wednesday, she entered a plea of no contest to the charge of unlawful sex with a minor. King said the terms of the plea bargain mean Lankford-Carnahan will be placed on probation for two years and given credit for time already served. He said the defense was pushing for a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

"We felt strongly that the defendant shouldn't be treated any differently just because she is female, and would only accept a felony plea," King said in an email.

Deputy District Attorney Tamara Squires handled the plea for the district attorney's office.

King said his office will be asking that the judge at sentencing order Lankford-Carnahan to register as a sex offender and complete sex offender counseling. She is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Sept. 27.