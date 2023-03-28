Olivehurst woman sentenced 10 years for fatal collision

Mar. 27—After pleading to a lesser charge, 22-year-old Olivehurst resident Kaitlyn Vansant was sentenced Monday morning in a Yuba County court to serve 10 years in prison after her involvement in a collision that killed 37-year-old Olivehurst resident James Wesley Manes.

According to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry, Vansant was originally charged with murder after the March 27, 2022, incident that left Manes dead. He said Yuba County Superior Court Judge Julia Scrogin sentenced Vansant to serve time in prison for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Curry said Vansant, who was 21 at the time of the incident, had a prior misdemeanor driving under the influence conviction and pled to the lesser charge after the Yuba County District Attorney's Office allowed for the plea.

"There were several factors that led to the plea bargain, including the poor lighting, Vansant's early acceptance of responsibility, the genuine remorse she has expressed for her actions, and her youth," Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said in a statement.

The fatal collision involving Vansant and Manes occurred on March 27, 2022, along George Avenue in Olivehurst. At about 9:30 p.m., Manes was riding his bicycle along George Avenue, a two-lane rural road without markings, sidewalks, or shoulders, when Manes was struck by Vansant from behind, Curry said.

Vansant, who was driving a 2019 Ford Fusion south on George Avenue, stopped to render aid and called 911 to report the collision, Curry said.

"Vansant recognized Manes as a neighbor and was distraught when CHP Officer John Hughes arrived on scene to investigate," Curry said. "Officer Hughes noticed that Vansant smelled of alcohol and suspected she was intoxicated. Vansant admitted she had consumed multiple drinks at dinner and then at a bar in Marysville. Vansant said she only saw Manes on the bicycle right before the collision and did not have time to stop. Vansant consented to a blood draw, which showed she had a blood alcohol level of approximately .16% at the time of the incident. That is twice the legal limit."

Curry thanked Hughes for the investigation of the incident and thanked the Olivehurst Fire Department and Bi-County Ambulance personnel who attempted to save the life of Manes.