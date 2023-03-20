Olivet grad charged with attempted murder in shooting of college baseball player in Ohio

OHIO − An Olivet College graduate is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday morning on charges that he shot an Olivet baseball player following a game Friday at a private school in Ohio.

Franklin J. Grayson, of Jacksonville, Florida, faces one count each of attempted murder and felonious assault − both with a firearm specification that could boost his possible penalty, the Muskingum County Prosecutor's office said in a news release. Prosecutors said they are seeking a $1 million bond for Grayson.

It was unclear if Grayson has legal representation.

The shooting happened at Moorehead Baseball Field at Muskingum University shortly after the 1-12 Olivet Comets won their first game of the year.

An Olivet player whose name has not been released was shot three times after returning to the dugout to retrieve a personal item, authorities said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The rest of the Olivet team spent the night in their hotel and returned to Michigan on Saturday. Games scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Ohio were canceled, according to the college's website.

Muskingum University is a private school in New Concord, Ohio, about an hour east of Columbus.

The school canceled athletic events scheduled for the weekend but planned to resume classes on Monday, as usual, Muskingum University President Sue Hasseler said in a news release over the weekend. The university scheduled a gathering on campus for Tuesday morning for a time of reflection, she said.

"As I indicated in my earlier communication, I continue to be very grateful to all those who have come together to process, learn from and move forward after such a disruptive and hurtful event," Hasseler wrote. "From first responders, to students, to faculty and staff, to parents, to memeber sof the broader community, we are privileged to be part of this strong and resilient community. We will get through this together.

The suspect was arrested about 7:45 p.m., about 45 minutes after the shooting and 22 minutes after the university issued a shelter-in-place order, the Muskingum County Sheriff's office said. It was unclear what led to the shooting.

"Law enforcement also stated they have no indication of a relationship between the parties and that there was no known or ongoing threat to the student-athlete, the Olivet College community, or other individuals," Olivet officials said in a news release. "Also note, while there may be various comments made across social media, the College is committed to only reporting verified information or information as it is confirmed by law enforcement authorities."

Olivet officials said Grayson graduated from the school in 2021. Grayson's LinkedIn account indicates he earned a degree in business administration and management.

Prosecutors said they expected Grayson would make his first appearance in Muskingum County Court on Tuesday morning. In Ohio, attempted murder is punishable by 3 to 11 years in prison upon conviction, while felonious assault carries a penalty of 2 to 8 years in prison upon conviction, officials said.

Both charges were filed with a "firearm specification," which could add an additional 3 years to any sentence. But because both charges stem from the same act, only one of those sentences could be imposed. That means Grayson's maximum sentence would be 14 years if he is convicted, prosecutors said.

It's possible that an indictment could follow the initial charges, the prosecutor's office said.

