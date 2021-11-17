Olivet pastor pleads guilty to stealing $285,000 from church over nearly 6 years

CHARLOTTE — An Olivet pastor has pleaded guilty to embezzling $285,000 from his church, according to prosecutors.

Douglas Hammond pleaded guilty as charged Friday to one count of embezzlement over $100,000, said Eaton County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris Anderson.

Hammond stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from Olivet Assembly of God Church when he was a pastor there, according to court records. The embezzlement is believed to have taken place over nearly six years, from January 2014 through November 2019, Anderson said in an email.

Hammond's attorney, David Carter, said Hammond is not likely to be able to pay back the restitution he will owe because he is living at poverty level at the moment.

Hammond was scheduled to go to trial earlier this year, but it was canceled and he instead pleaded guilty two months later. Carter said this is because Hammond "wanted to do what was right."

Carter declined to comment on why Hammond stole money from the church or what he did with the money. He said he did not have Hammond's permission to speak about that. Carter did say, however, there were "a lot of special circumstances" with the case.

Hammond's sentencing is set for June 9 due to concerns about Hammond's health, Anderson said. Carter declined to comment on the reason for the sentencing hearing being set so far in the future.

Sentencing hearings generally are set one to two months after someone accepts a plea deal or is convicted by a jury.

