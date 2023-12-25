Olivia Attwood praises Loose Women co-stars for sharing "industry" learnings

Olivia Attwood has shared praise for her Loose Women co-stars, calling their combined industry wisdom a "real education".

The Love Island star made her debut as a Loose Women guest panellist in August this year, returning for several other appearances over the last few months.

Speaking to Digital Spy exclusively on the ITV Palooza red carpet, Olivia praised the show's panellists and how they've helped her career-wise.

"I’m really enjoying doing regular slots with them in among my documentary filming," she tells us. "My schedule’s a nightmare, but when I can get back on there and the fact they keep asking me back is really flattering. The women are so lovely."

"A lot of them have been in the industry for a long time, so it’s a real education to be in their presence," she adds of her colleagues.

Olivia went on to reveal another reason why she particularly enjoys appearing on the Loose Women panel.



"It’s a different thing for me to do a collaborative thing like that with other women, everything else I do is on my own," she says. "It’s been a lot of fun."

Well, 2024 will prove to be another busy year for Olivia, starting with the release of her new ITV documentary Olivia Attwood's Perfect Body, which airs in January.

The series delves into the world of cosmetic surgery and "tweakments", looking into procedures that promise to transform various parts of the body, from the perfect bottom, boobs, face – and even genitalia.

Including interviews from both patients and the professionals behind the services, Olivia will also ask the hard questions around the financial costs and societal pressures associated with plastic surgery.

Olivia had success with her previous docu-series Getting Filthy Rich, exploring the world of online sex.

Loose Women airs weekday afternoons on ITV.

