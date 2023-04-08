Olivia Culpo Is ENGAGED to NFL Star Christian McCaffrey!
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo announces her engagement to San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey. See the moment, the ring and look back on their love journey!
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo announces her engagement to San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey. See the moment, the ring and look back on their love journey!
The Chiefs weren’t among the major players in free agency, leaving some areas to address.
The 76-year-old says this year will be his last at Augusta National
Ricky Elliott appeared to give advice to Gary Woodland's caddie at Augusta National, but was cleared of any rules breach
Thankfully, no one was hurt when three trees fell near spectators. But with rain and high winds in forecast, should Augusta National let fans return?
Several veteran caddies, who asked for anonymity, said it was a clear violation of Rule 10-2a, and should’ve resulted in a two-stroke penalty.
Bleacher Report named a "wild" hypothetical trade situation for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
Watson pokes fun at his old friend as Michael Weston takes in one of The Masters' great traditions
During high winds at Friday's second round of the Masters, a tree fell in the gallery near the 17th hole.
Former Caddie of the Year, Craig Connelly, took to Twitter in support of the decision that Brooks Koepka's caddie hadn't breached the rules
Florida and Ottawa combined for the most penalty minutes in an NHL game since 2016, and the Tkachuk brothers were, of course, right in the thick of it.
Watch Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns face off one last time ahead of their UFC 287 co-main event bout on Saturday in Miami.
In a recent three-year period, the 2000 NASCAR Cup champion and Texas native has battled kidney cancer, lung issues and a ruptured appendix.
Nantz, who has covered the Masters since 1989, calls the honorary starter ceremony, “my favorite moment in golf.”
A five-star UNC basketball recruiting target dishes on his recruitment and where the Tar Heels stand.
An updated 3-round mock draft from Jeff Risdon with 3 weeks to go until the 2023 NFL draft
A college baseball pitcher in Colorado has caught a walleye measuring longer than the state record for the species.
Twitter reacts to Caleb Love transferring to Michigan.
Just two holes into The Masters, Mickelson was displaying his typical unorthodox golf, as he made birdie in incredible fashion
Zalatoris has finished 2nd and T-6 in his two appearances at the Masters.
Not too much longer.