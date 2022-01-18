Olivia Culpo sizzles in red hot bikini during Mexico vacation

Olivia Culpo is continuing to enjoy her vacation in Mexico.

The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself posing on a boat in a red two-piece alongside her boyfriend, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Culpo simply captioned the steamy snapshot with a red heart emoji.

"Danggggggg" Jessie James Decker wrote along with a string of fire emojis.

"Your abs have never looked more inferior lol," Cara Santana commented.

Over the weekend, Culpo seemingly addressed her recent controversy with American Airlines.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Culpo posed in a dress full of cutouts. The model wore her hair pulled back and accessorized with a headband.

"Please use caution while using the overheard bins as items may have shifted during flight," she captioned the photo .

The post comes after Culpo was asked to change before boarding an American Airlines flight earlier this week.

The former Miss USA was boarding a flight to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when her sister, Aurora Culpo, revealed that she was told to "put a blouse on."

"Olivia and I are going to Cabo and look at her outfit," Aurora said in an Instagram Story , while showing off Olivia's attire, which consisted of black biker shorts, a black bralette and a black coverup.

"She looks cute. She looks appropriate. No. They call her up to the desk and tell her that she needs to put a blouse on otherwise she can't get on the plane," Aurora continues. "Tell me that is not so f---ed up. American Airlines, I love you so much, please get me to Cabo."

Culpo shared her sister's video, writing, "Oh no I'm confused lol. Is this inappropriate/offensive? Leave it to aurora to cause a scene. Hide me," she wrote at the time.

Culpo ended up changing into McCaffrey's sweatshirt to cover up her clothing.

