Olivia Jade and her 'Dancing With the Stars' partner Val Chmerkovskiy wowed the judges with a fiery tango on Britney Spears night

Olivia Jade Giannulli and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy performed a fiery tango. ABC/Hulu

Olivia Jade Giannulli danced a tango to "Hold It Against Me" for Britney Night on "DWTS."

Before dancing, Giannulli said she's grateful for receiving "positive commentary" on the show.

Giannulli and her dancing partner got 24 out of 30 possible points, tying for first place.

YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy danced a passionate tango to "Hold It Against Me" for Britney Spears night on "Dancing With the Stars."

Ahead of the performance, Giannulli (who was also celebrating her birthday at the time) said that she was grateful to the reality competition for the "positive commentary" she was receiving. Though she didn't mention it directly, the 22-year-old seemed to be hinting at the backlash she'd received over her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's involvement in the college admissions scandal.

"I just want people to like me for me, you know?" Giannulli told Chmerkovskiy during training before their performance.

The "DWTS" judges definitely like Giannulli's dancing. She received her first eights of the competition from all three judges, tying with JoJo Siwa and Amanda Kloots for the highest scores of the night.

But Carrie Ann Inaba picked a favorite of the three, and she chose Giannulli. Inaba called Giannulli's tango the "best dance of the night," and praised the YouTuber's "graceful" and "strong" moves.

Judge Bruno Tonioli said Giannulli's story is one of the reasons he loves "DWTS." He said the show is all about watching people ""transforming in front of your eyes."

The tango earned high praise from all three judges. ABC/Hulu

Giannulli may have just made a name for herself as a frontrunner in the competition with this impressive performance.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

