Olivia Jade 'not talking to her parents right now': Inside the family's turmoil

Olivia Jade is reportedly not in communication with her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, right now.

The 19-year-old YouTube star has reportedly been holing up with boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, at his home in Malibu, Us Weekly reports, as her family continues to deal with the consequences of their alleged involvement in the massive college admissions scandal uncovered earlier this month.

"Olivia has been staying with her boyfriend in Malibu," a source told the outlet. "She's not talking to her parents right now."

"Olivia hasn't been out with friends. She is completely in hiding right now," the insider continued. "Olivia is posting private Stories on her Instagram, using the only-close-friends option, to share her days on social media with her close circle."

Loughlin and Giannulli are facing multiple charges because of their alleged connection to the scheme. They're accused of paying $500,000 to get Olivia and her older sister, Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California under the false pretenses that they were recruited for the women's crew team. Neither daughter had participated in the sport, and the scheme reportedly involved both girls posing on rowing machines to bolster their fake athletic profiles.

As a result of the scandal, Olivia has lost brand deals with TRESemmé and Sephora, and she's apparently "still very upset at her parents" and "blames her mom and dad for this scandal and for the downfall of her career."

"Now that her endorsement deals have fallen through she is very upset with her parents," another insider told Us. "Olivia didn’t even show interest in going to college, she wanted to take time and work on her beauty career, but her parents were the ones who wanted her to get an education."

The social media influencer continues to hold a grudge against her famous parents, despite her friends' best efforts to give her some perspective on the situation.

"A lot of Olivia’s friends have been telling her not to be mad at her parents since they were just trying to do the best they could for her, but she doesn’t listen," a source told Us Weekly. "Olivia feels she is the victim."

In the aftermath of the admissions controversy, Olivia "was initially trying to shrug off the scandal as something that would pass after a week and she could go back to her life," but it's become clear that, with her parents due in court in Boston early next month, it will continue to affect her family's life for quite some time.

Although Olivia and Isabella are technically still enrolled at USC, despite reports claiming otherwise, neither of them are expected to return to the elite university that their parents allegedly used bribery to get them into.

Meanwhile, Loughlin and Giannulli's "closest friends" are trying to "distance themselves" from them as they prepare for an uphill legal battle.

"It's absolutely shocking," the insider said. "Nobody knew and nobody would expect this from [Lori and Mossimo]. They are good people and it's very sad to hear this went on. It's disappointing."

"There's going to be backlash and people already want to distance themselves," the source went on. "The fact that this was the example and life lesson they taught their daughters is just very surprising, knowing who they are."

"Lori and Mossimo are finding out quickly who their real friends are," another source told People. "It's not like they are the victims of a crime. They are the crime. Many of their friends don't want to be associated with them right now. Their friends are shocked at the allegations."