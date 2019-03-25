Olivia Jade, sister Isabella Giannulli are still enrolled at USC, college confirms

The University of Southern California is making it clear that sisters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli remain enrolled at the college following investigations over a nationwide college admission scandal.

On Monday, USC put out a statement concerning the student status of Olivia, 19, and Isabella, 20. Last week, media reports went viral that the daughters of "Fuller House" star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli had withdrawn from the school.

“We have confirmed that both Olivia Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli still are enrolled," read a statement sent to USA TODAY from USC's communications department.

The statement reiterated that the university is "conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed.”

Who is Olivia Jade?: Lori Loughlin's social influencer daughter

More: Lori Loughlin chose acting roles her children wouldn't 'have to pay the price for'

Last week, TMZ reported that the two students had "formally dropped out and withdrawn from USC" in light of the admissions scandal and forthcoming college investigation.

Federal investigators accuse the parents Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli of bribing college officials with payments totaling $500,000 to facilitate their daughters' college admission. The investigation alleges the parents also made false claims during the admissions process that the daughters were crew recruits, despite their complete lack of participation in the sport.

More: Olivia Jade's former classmate describes 'super-elite' school with 'insane' expectations

Loughlin and her husband were released on $1 million bonds last week and arescheduled to appear in federal court on April 3.

Olivia Jade (the USC freshman does not use Giannulli on her social media platforms) was a once-potent social influencer with 1.9 million YouTube followers on her lifestyle channel, where she made videos about her life at college.

"I don't know how much of school I'm going to attend. But I do want the experience of, like, game days, partying," she said in one video, which she later apologized for. "I don't really care about school, as you guys all know."

More: 12 defendants in biggest-ever college admissions cheating scandal plead not guilty in Boston court

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olivia Jade, sister Isabella Giannulli are still enrolled at USC, college confirms