Olivia, Minn., police officer fatally shoots person

A police officer in Olivia, Minn., fatally shot a person early Sunday morning.

According to the city's news release, an armed person confronted an on-duty officer in an alley near the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in the city, located about 94 miles west of Minneapolis.

"An altercation took place between the officer and the individual which resulted in the officer discharging their firearm," said the city's statement.

The incident occurred about 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

The person was taken to Olivia Hospital and pronounced dead there. The person's identity was not released.

Information about the shooting was only immediately available from the city's news release issued by Olivia City Administrator Dan Coughlin. No independent accounts of the events were yet available.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.