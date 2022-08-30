Olivia, Minnesota, man seeks to claim self-defense in boy's death during alleged altercation with mother

Aug. 30—OLIVIA

— The man accused of fatally stabbing a 13-year-old boy with a knife allegedly intended for the boy's mother is seeking to claim self-defense in his upcoming trial on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Houston Allen Morris, 38, of Olivia, appeared Monday in Renville County District Court in Olivia for a hearing on motions filed for the trial. Morris' defense attorney, Andrew Hodny, has filed motions for a claim of self-defense and to suppress testimony the prosecution is seeking to use.

Prosecutor David Vlieger with the Minnesota Attorney General's Office has filed a motion asking District Judge Laurence Stratton to prevent the use of a self-defense claim.

The prosecutor has also filed motions seeking to allow testimony by the defendant's ex-wife and a former girlfriend, as well as a long list of other people who knew both Morris and the boy's mother. Their testimony is sought because they allegedly have witnessed "prior bad acts" by the defendant. They include claims of domestic abuse and other violent acts, according to the motion.

Judge Stratton took the attorneys' motions under advisement. The attorneys and judge agreed to schedule a two-week trial in April 2023.

Morris is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and a third count of attempted second-degree murder. He is accused of driving a knife into the chest of Isaac Hoff, who was standing behind his mother during an altercation in her Olivia apartment at 5:49 a.m. on March 24, 2022.

According to the complaint, Morris and the boy's mother had been arguing and she had grabbed a knife from under a bed. Morris had allegedly squeezed her neck with his hand, hit her on the head with a pipe, causing a laceration, and picked up a metal bed frame and hit her in the head before she grabbed the knife.

A struggle ensued for the knife. Morris allegedly drove the knife toward the woman but it missed her and entered her son's chest. The youth called 911 to report that Morris was assaulting his mother after he suffered the knife wound, according to the prosecution.

Story continues

Officers responding to the call found the youth lying in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor and the woman's 1-year-old daughter also covered in blood in the apartment. The woman had lacerations to her head, finger and leg, cut wounds on the palm of her hand and apparent deep bite marks on her arm, according to court filings by the prosecution. Morris had a small cut on his finger and hand and no other injuries.

The couple had a romantic relationship, and Morris had been living with her in her apartment for about two weeks prior to the incident. She had previously filed for an order for protection against Morris, according to the criminal complaint.

The prosecution argues in its motions that evidence of prior abuse by Morris against others as well as the woman should be presented to a jury. It is character evidence and shows the strained relationship between Morris and the woman, and establishes motive and intent, according to the motions filed by the prosecutor.

The defense argues the relationship evidence "includes mostly unsubstantiated allegations" and "obstructs, distorts and confuses the issues" as to what occurred on March 24. It could lead a jury to convict on the belief that Morris is " 'not a good person' and must be guilty of something," according to the motions by the defense attorney.

The woman and supporters were in the courtroom for the hearing, as were a contingent of Renville County Sheriff's officers. The defendant was handcuffed and wore shackles on his ankles. When asked by the judge if he had any questions on the proceedings, Morris replied: "No, your honor."