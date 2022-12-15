Olivia, Minnesota, man sentenced to 26 months in prison for violating no-contact order

Dec. 15—OLIVIA

— A 47-year-old man, who allegedly ended up talking on the phone with a law enforcement officer investigating the allegations against him, was sentenced to 26 months in prison for violating a no-contact order.

William Albert Schroeder Jr., of Olivia, was sentenced Oct. 17 in Renville County District Court after pleading guilty in August to a felony charge of violating a domestic-abuse-no-contact order.

He will continue to serve his sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, where he was first incarcerated on Aug. 22. Judge Laurence Stratton gave him credit for 123 days served.

Under Minnesota law, offenders are required to serve at least two-thirds of a sentence in custody and may be allowed to serve the remaining time on supervised release. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections website, Schroeder's anticipated release date is Nov. 27, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement responded to a report of a no-contact order violation June 15 at a residence in Olivia where a woman told law enforcement there was an active domestic-abuse-no-contact order prohibiting Schroeder from contacting her.

According to the complaint, the woman said Schroeder began texting her late that night and that he had continued sending messages and calling.

While a law enforcement officer was speaking with her, Schroeder allegedly attempted to call. According to the complaint, law enforcement observed that Schroeder was the one calling and took note of the phone number.

When law enforcement then called and spoke to Schroeder, he at first claimed to be someone else but eventually identified himself as Schroeder but denied contacting the woman, according to the complaint.

Schroeder eventually admitted he contacted the woman and later asked law enforcement how they knew it was him.

The complaint quotes him as saying "I wasn't even on the dang phone," and the sergeant's response: "because you just admitted to me you called her once and texted her once."

Story continues

Schroeder allegedly replied with an expletive.

The sergeant determined that within approximately a half-hour period, Schroeder attempted to contact the woman 11 times, according to the complaint.

Investigators also made note that Schroeder has three previous domestic violence-related convictions in 10 years against the same woman.

As part of a plea agreement in this case, a Meeker County case charging Schroeder with felony domestic assault was dismissed along with a second Renville County case alleging attempted violation of a no-contact order.