Olivia Munn Calls for Help 'Amplifying the Outrage' Over Recent Wave of Anti-Asian Attacks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Actress Olivia Munn has called for an end to the rising anti-Asian hate crimes in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic in an Instagram post. In her post on Wednesday, the 40-year-old actress said she was at a loss for words after hearing the recent spike in anti-Asian, adding that the attacks have left the community in fear, according to Celebretainment.
View this post on Instagram
“These hate crimes have spiked since Covid and continue to increase even though we ask for help, even though we ask our fellow Americans to be out raged for us, even though we ask for more mainstream media coverage,” Munn said. The actress listed several violent attacks that made headlines recently, including the Oakland Chinatown incident, the murder of an 81-year-old Thai American, a 64-year-old Vietnamese American woman assaulted in San Jose, and a Filipino American man slashed in New York. “To simply exist as a minority in this country is seen as a protest to some,” Munn added. “We need help amplifying the outrage. We need help to feel safe in our country. We need help to be safe in our country.” Actors Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu, as well as civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, appeared on MSNBC’s “American Voices” with Alicia Menendez over the weekend to shed light on the rising attack against Asian Americans. Feature Images via Vanity Fair (left, screenshot) Whitney Cummings (right, screenshot)
Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!
Controversial Acting Ice Director Tony Pham to Quit After 5 Months
NY Congresswoman Grace Meng Tweets Photos of Office Barricade During Capitol Riots
Canadian Premier Sparks Outrage for Linking South Asian Family Gatherings to COVID-19
'Chinese Are Destroying Bay Ridge': NYPD Investigates Anti-Chinese Posters in Brooklyn