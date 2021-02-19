Olivia Munn calls out violence against Asian Americans after family friend attacked

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gina Vivinetto
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim and other Hollywood stars are speaking out against the string of violent attacks on older Asian Americans across the country.

The wave of violence, which began during the coronavirus pandemic, has many cities on edge. One horrific incident in Oakland, California, in January made national headlines as security cameras captured a 91-year-old man being pushed to the ground.

After a 52-year-old Asian woman was violently shoved to the ground Tuesday in New York City, actor Munn asked followers on Instagram to help find the perpetrator and revealed she was a friend of the victim's daughter.

"My friend’s mom is a 5’3” 50+ Chinese woman and she was attacked by this guy in Flushing, NY yesterday on Main St and Roosevelt between 2-4pm. She left the hospital with 10 stitches in her head," Munn captioned two photos showing a white man in sunglasses.

"These racist hate crimes against our elders have got to stop," Munn continued, adding, "We’re gonna find this guy. Queens, Internet, please... do your s--- 🙏🏼."

After police arrested a suspect in the case, the "X-Men Apocalypse" star, 40, thanked her Instagram followers, writing, "I’m beyond grateful to all of you for caring and posting and retweeting and FINDING THIS GUY!!! ... The Asian community felt your outrage and support and YOU GUYS DID THIS!! Thank you thank you thank you thank you 😭😭😭😭"

Munn previously addressed the uptick in violent crimes against Asians in a Feb. 9 Instagram post, writing that she found herself "at a loss for words at the rise of Anti-Asian hate crimes," which "have spiked since Covid and continue to increase."

"The racist verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside," she added before citing details of specific cases across the country.

"Star Trek" legend George Takei, 83, said this week that he believes racist rhetoric from former president Donald Trump, who called the coronavirus the "China virus" and "kung flu," has contributed to the problem.

Such language "galvanized xenophobes," Takei said during his Tuesday appearance on MSNBC's "Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell"

"Throughout American history there’s been a steady undercurrent of Asian hate crimes throughout,” Takei said. "But when there are events of xenophobic hysteria then it swells up and we are going through that right now."

On Feb. 5, former "Lost" star Kim, 52, shared a video of the attack on the 91-year-old man in San Francisco on Instagram to raise awareness about the "skyrocketing" number of hate crimes against Asian Americans.

"We must do more to help the literally thousands of Americans who have suffered at the hands of this absolutely senseless violence. Please help us bring this criminal to justice," wrote Kim.

Two days later, Kim and actor Daniel Wu appeared on MSNBC’s "American Voices" where they opened up about their decision to offer a $25,000 reward for information about the case

"We put up the reward because we didn't see enough action coming from the authorities to try and thwart these crimes that have been happening increasingly since the rise of COVID," said Wu.

"Daniel Dae Kim and I decided that we needed to take action as leaders of our community to make a statement that we're not going to take this anymore, and that we need to take action and rise up," Wu added.

The day after the actors' appearance on the show, the Oakland Police Department announced that a suspect had been arrested.

Recommended Stories

  • Worker embezzled from NC tribe to buy Derek Jeter collage and belt buckles, feds say

    The money was also spent on customized Jacksonville Jaguars jerseys, according to court filings.

  • Uber faces UK Supreme Court ruling on worker rights in gig economy test

    Britain's Supreme Court will rule on Friday in a battle over workers' rights at taxi app Uber that could have ramifications for millions of people in the gig economy. In a case led by two drivers, a London employment tribunal ruled in 2016 that they were due entitlements such as the minimum wage, paid holidays and rest breaks. The Silicon Valley-based company appealed the decision all the way to Britain's top court which will provide its verdict from 0945 GMT on Friday.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro says recent comments by Petrobras CEO will have consequences

    Recent comments by Petrobras Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco regarding the possibility of a truckers' strike will have consequences, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, adding that "something will happen in the coming days." Bolsonaro did not further specify what measures he would take with respect to the state-controlled company, adding that there would be no political interference at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known. In late January, Castello Branco said truckers threatening to strike due to what they perceived as high domestic diesel prices were not the company's problem.

  • TikTok Stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray Plead Not Guilty to Pandemic Party Charges

    TikTok influencers Bryce Hall and Blake Gray pled not guilty to misdemeanor charges, after they gained national media attention for throwing two parties during the coronavirus pandemic this summer.

  • Startup Meicai’s CFO Departure Adds Uncertainty to IPO Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Meicai, a Chinese startup that connects vegetable farmers with restaurants, has recently lost its chief financial officer, casting uncertainty over its potential initial public offering.Wang Can, who was an executive director at Fosun International Ltd. and joined Meicai in July, left due to family reasons, the company said on Thursday. The Beijing-based startup is now looking for a new CFO, according to people familiar with the matter.Wang’s departure could potentially affect Meicai’s first-time share sale plans, which had been at an exploratory stage, the people said. The startup was considering raising about $300 million but hasn’t decided on a listing venue, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.A representative for Meicai said there’s no timeline for the company’s IPO.Meicai, which means “beautiful vegetable,” was founded in 2014 by rocket scientist Liu Chuanjun. Using a smartphone app, its customers can order produce such as bok choy and Sichuan peppercorns directly from farms, disrupting traditional wholesaling by cutting out middlemen. The company said it serviced more than 2 million restaurants in over 300 Chinese cities as of the end of 2020.The startup raised about $800 million in 2018 for a post-money valuation of $7 billion. Tiger Global Management, Hillhouse Capital, GGV Capital, Genesis Capital and CMC Capital Group are among its backers.Meicai is competing with Chinese food and grocery delivery startups that have attracted fresh capital as the coronavirus pandemic fueled demand with consumers taking shelter at home. Dingdong Maicai, a grocery app, is considering a U.S. IPO as soon as this year, Bloomberg News reported. Tencent Holdings Ltd. recently raised its stake in Chinese online grocery startup Xingsheng Youxuan, people familiar with the matter have said.Fresh-produce sourcing has also become a heated battlefield between startups like Meicai and on-demand services leader Meituan, which is counting on the segment to drive growth and anchor its food and restaurant management business. Meicai experimented with delivering fresh produce to retail clients’ doorsteps during the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, but has since halted those operations to refocus on servicing restaurants.(Adds Tencent’s Xingsheng Youxuan investment in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Olivia Munn Says Anti-Asian Hate Crimes 'Have Got to Stop' After Friend's Mother Is Attacked

    "The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside," the actress previously said about the increase of violence against Asians

  • Advocates, celebs call for change amid spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans

    A string of violent and unprovoked attacks against Asians and Asian Americans have left many across the country on edge.

  • Rich nations stockpiling a billion more COVID-19 shots than needed: report

    Rich countries are on course to have over a billion more doses of COVID-19 vaccines than they need, leaving poorer nations scrambling for leftover supplies as the world seeks to curb the coronavirus pandemic, a report by anti-poverty campaigners found on Friday. In an analysis of current supply deals for COVID-19 vaccines, the ONE Campaign said wealthy countries, such as the United States and Britain, should share the excess doses to "supercharge" a fully global response to the pandemic. It found that to date, the United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan have already secured more than 3 billion doses - over a billion more than the 2.06 billion needed to give their entire populations two doses.

  • FirstEnergy says activist investor Carl Icahn looking to buy stake

    He intends to acquire a stake worth between $184 million and $920 million, the Ohio-based company said, citing a letter from Icahn dated Feb. 16. The power utility said it does not know if the billionaire investor or his affiliates have already bought shares or derivatives of the company. Icahn Capital did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Olivia Munn Puts a Grungy Spin on Classic Athleisure in a Crop Top, Leggings & Mesh Sneakers

    The actress tapped this '90s trend that can double as a postworkout style hack.

  • Boris Johnson Struggles To Put On A Glove, Compares Himself To O.J. Simpson

    “I feel like O.J. Simpson," the British prime minister said during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination center in Wales.

  • Actress Olivia Munn calls attention to case of Asian woman violently shoved in NYC

    An Asian woman standing on a New York City street was violently shoved to the ground on Tuesday, and police were searching for the suspect, with a spotlight being put on the case by actress Olivia Munn, who said she was a friend of the woman's daughter.

  • Ford loses track of dangerous air bags, forcing 2 recalls

    Ford has lost track of some older Takata air bags that can explode and hurl shrapnel, so it's recalling more than 154,000 vehicles in North America to check for them. The company on Thursday issued two recalls, with the largest coming because Ford can't find 45 obsolete air bags that may have been installed on some old Ranger pickup trucks. The company says the air bags were not purged from the stock of service parts and could have been used in crash or theft repairs.

  • Covax Gets Pledges; Single Dose Shows Impact: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Covax, the global effort to fund vaccinations in lower-income countries, is getting a major boost as the U.S. plans to contribute as much as $4 billion while France will donate 5% of its secured supplies. The U.K. also will announce its commitment during a Group of Seven call on Friday.The U.S. vaccine supply is poised to double in the coming weeks and months, according to an analysis by Bloomberg. Winter storms across the country continue to slow the inoculation drive.A single dose of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine significantly reduced symptoms in the first four weeks after injection, according to an analysis. Brazil became the third country in the world to breach 10 million cases. Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases exceed 110.2 million; deaths pass 2.4 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 193 million shots given worldwideA U.S. vaccine surge is coming, with millions of doses promisedCathay crew face 49-day work cycle on new quarantine rulesSingapore opens bubble for business travelers at Changi airportWhy delaying the second Covid shot is messy: QuickTakeSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.Singapore Opens Bubble for Business Travelers (8:20 a.m. HK)Singapore has started taking applications for a program that will allow people to enter the island for business and official purposes without having to quarantine for 14 days. The catch? They’ll have to stay in a bubble-like facility near Changi Airport, and can’t leave.The first visitors under the so-called Connect@Changi program are expected to arrive next month, Alan Thompson, joint head of strategic development at Temasek International, said Thursday. Temasek Holdings Pte, Singapore’s state investment firm, is supporting the initiative.U.K. Plans to Donate Surplus Vaccines (7:55 a.m. HK)Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Friday that the U.K. will donate surplus coronavirus vaccines to developing countries to boost the global battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.The “majority” of any future U.K. surplus coronavirus vaccines will be shared with the World Health Organization-backed Covax program, Johnson’s office said late Thursday in a statement. That’s on top of the 548 million pounds ($766 million) the country has already donated to the program, which is aimed at supplying some of the world’s poorest nations with inoculations.Johnson on Friday will host a video call among the leaders of the Group of Seven nations, during which he’ll encourage them to increase their Covax funding, according to the statement.Single Pfizer Shot Reduced Illness in Health Workers (7:35 a.m. HK)A single dose of the vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE significantly reduced Covid-19 symptoms in the first four weeks after injection, according to an analysis that gives early support to efforts to extend scarce doses.Among health-care workers who got the vaccine, symptomatic infections were reduced by 85% in the 15 to 28 days after the first dose, compared with those who didn’t get a shot, according to the report in The Lancet medical journal. While most workers received a second dose on schedule -- about three weeks after the first -- the booster would only have just started to kick in by the end of the study, so it was essentially looking at the effects of one dose, researchers said Thursday.The result gives preliminary support to health officials who recommend postponing second shots to quickly get first doses to as many people as possible.Novavax to Supply 1 Billion Doses to Poorer Countries (5:40 p.m. NY)Novavax Inc. will supply 1.1 billion doses of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine to Covax, a global alliance many low and middle-income countries are relying on to protect their populations from the virus.The Covax Facility is an effort led by the World Health Organization, The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovations, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Novavax, along with its manufacturing and distribution partner the Serum Institute of India, announced the commitment in a statement on Thursday, sending shares of the U.S. drugmaker up 7% in post-market trading. Novavax and Gavi haven’t yet finalized the advanced purchase agreement for supply of the two-shot regimen.“This agreement brings the Covax Facility one step closer to its goal of supplying vaccines globally and ending the acute phase of the pandemic,” said Seth Berkley, chief executive officer of Gavi. “It helps us close in on our goal of delivering two billion doses in 2021 and increases the range of vaccines available to us as we build a portfolio suitable for all settings and contexts.”Weather Forces L.A. to Shut Vaccine Sites (5:19 p.m. NY)Los Angeles shut down vaccine distribution on Friday at some of its largest sites, including Dodger Stadium, due to supply shortages. Approximately 12,500 residents were to receive an email or text message telling them of the delay, Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement Thursday.Winter storms in the central part of the country are causing the shortages, he said. It is the second time this month the city has shut distribution sites due to supply curtailments. America’s second-largest city is trying to administer second doses to the elderly and health-care workers before moving on to other high-priority groups such as teachers and food service workers.Biden to Pledge $4 Billion to Vaccines for Poorer Nations (5:10 p.m. NY)The U.S. will contribute as much as $4 billion to Covax, the global effort to fund vaccinations in lower-income countries, but doesn’t plan on shipping any of its own vaccines abroad until the nation’s own demand has been met, officials familiar with the matter said.President Joe Biden will announce during a Group of Seven call on Friday that the U.S. will commit $2 billion immediately to the program and pledge another $2 billion with conditions designed to spur contributions from other countries, said the officials, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.Florida Nears 30,000 Deaths (3:11 p.m. NY)Florida is poised to pass 30,000 total fatalities, the fourth state in the U.S. to do so.The state hit 29,990 deaths, combining residents and non-residents, on Thursday amid declining cases, hospitalizations and, more recently, fatalities. In order, the states with the most deaths are California, New York and Texas, each with more than 40,000.Brazil Hits 10 Million Covid Cases (3:08 p.m. NY)Brazil cases surpassed 10 million, with infections picking up speed in recent weeks as a new variant spreads amid a shortage of vaccines.Latin America’s largest nation reported 51,879 new cases Thursday, pushing the total confirmed to 10,030,626, according to Health Ministry data. It’s a toll that lags only the U.S. and India. Deaths rose by 1,367 to 243,457, the second-highest globally.“Brazil’s situation is really bad, with contagion at high levels. We’re seeing health systems in several states either in collapse or close to it,” said Estevao Urbano, an infectious disease expert and director at Brazil’s Infectology Society.Mexico Warns Against Counterfeit Pfizer Vaccine (2:54 p.m. NY)Mexico issued a warning on the alleged illegal application of Pfizer’s vaccine in the state of Nuevo Leon, according to health agency Cofepris.Th vaccine has not been authorized for sale to the private sector, so any substance acquired through an intermediary is false, it said.A U.S. Vaccine Surge Is Coming (2:48 p.m. NY)The U.S. vaccine supply is poised to double in the coming weeks and months, according to an analysis by Bloomberg, allowing a broad expansion of doses administered across the country.Currently, the U.S. is administering 1.6 million doses a day, constrained by the recent supply of about 10 million to 15 million doses a week. But Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers and U.S. officials have accelerated their production timelines and signaled that the spigots are about to open, providing hundreds of millions of doses to match the growing capacity to immunize people at pharmacies and mass-vaccination sites.A review of drugmakers’ public statements and their supply deals suggests that the number of vaccines delivered should rise to almost 20 million a week in March, more than 25 million a week in April and May, and over 30 million a week June. By summer, it would be enough to give 4.5 million shots a day.France to Donate 5% of Vaccine to Poorer Countries (1:59 p.m. NY)France is committing to donate 5% of its secured Covid-19 vaccine supplies to poorer countries through the World Health Organization-backed Covax program.A multilateral approach via Covax -- a global alliance many developing nations are relying on for inoculations -- is the most efficient way to show solidarity, a French official who asked not to be named in line with protocol, said Thursday.France hopes the U.S. will make financial commitments regarding vaccines during a Group of Seven summit on Friday, the official added.Canada Speeds Vaccines After Slow Start (12:37 p.m. NY)Canada has begun to accelerate its vaccine rollout after delivery disruptions became a major political headache for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.In an update by public-health officials Thursday, the government announced the pace of deliveries of both the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. shots is ramping up as of this week.As many as 14.5 million of Canada’s 38 million people should be inoculated by the end of June, according to an updated timeline, up from the 13 million the government expected previously. Fauci Says Weather Slowing Vaccinations (12:29 p.m. NY)Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease doctor in the U.S., said winter storms and bad weather have brought vaccinations to a “grinding halt” in some places.Vaccines have been administered below the daily average of 1.6 million shots, measured over a week, for the last three days, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said snowstorms and bad weather resulted in the loss of several days of vaccine supply, as well as the delayed open of two vaccination sites. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Man arrested, accused of shoving woman outside bakery in Queens

    Police in Queens arrested a man, accused of assaulting an Asian woman waiting in line outside a bakery Tuesday afternoon.

  • Cruz says he went on vacation amid storm 'to be a good dad'

    Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took his family on vacation to Cancun, Mexico, this week as his home state was paralyzed by a deadly winter storm, drawing criticism from leaders in both parties and potentially damaging his political ambitions. In a statement on Thursday, the Republican senator said he was returning to Texas. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” Cruz wrote.

  • Colorado Rescue Looking for Fosters to Help House 100 Texas Dogs Displaced By Winter Storm Uri

    Moms and Mutts Colorado Rescue is preparing to transport 117 puppies, dogs, and nursing canine mothers next Tuesday

  • Kim Kardashian West Shares Photos of Daughter North, 7, in Hair and Makeup: 'Playing Dress Up'

    "My beautiful sweet smart baby girl!" Kim Kardashian West said on Instagram of daughter North

  • Naomi Osaka Teases Sister Mari on TV for Being 'Weird' After Australian Open Semifinals Win

    Naomi Osaka advanced to the Australian Open women's singles final after defeating Serena Williams on Wednesday

  • Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Makes Her NYFW Runway Debut for Proenza Schouler

    The 21-year-old Parsons School of Design student signed with IMG Models last month