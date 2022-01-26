Olivia Munn condemns racist Zoom-bombing of AAPI meeting





"X-Men" actress Olivia Munn condemned a racist Zoom bombing that took place on Monday while a group of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) creators held a virtual conversation to discuss how to end anti-Asian hate.

"Today while hosting a gathering of AAPI women and allies in conversation about how to stop anti-Asian hate, we were targeted by a zoom bombing of horrific, violent, racially charged images and audio," Munn said in a post shared on Instagram. "While it momentarily disrupted our event, we later resumed because these malicious acts will not stop the conversation."

According to a screenshot that the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum (NAPAWF) posted on Instagram of the AAPI creators holding the conversation, the creators included Munn, Cocokind founder Priscilla Tsai, Tower 28 Beauty founder Amy Liu and NAPAWF Executive Director Sung Yeon Choimorrow.

The NAPAWF's Instagram post also noted that the incident would be reported to the FBI.

"We stand with @oliviamunn, @priscilla.tsai of @cocokind, @amyliu47 of @tower28beauty, and we are proud to be members of the AAPI community. Cheap tactics like this won't stop our quest to put an end to Asian hate, or dampen our fight for equality and equity for all," NAPAWF wrote.

Munn has previously spoken out against anti-Asian hate, including last February while noting that the number of attacks against Asian Americans had risen during the COVID-19 pandemic, much of which she blamed on associations made between the pandemic and China.

She also applauded President Biden after he honored the victims of the Atlanta-area shootings last year, which killed six Asian women, and ordered that flags be flown at half-staff.