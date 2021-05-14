Olivia Munn has been 'obsessed with hanging out with' John Mulaney for years

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeva Lange
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

"My girlfriend" just doesn't have the same ring to it, but comedian John Mulaney is reportedly dating actress Olivia Munn — news that broke shortly after Page Six revealed he's divorcing his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler.

Munn and Mulaney supposedly met at church, though Munn has admitted she's had her eye on Mulaney for years. In a 2015 HuffPost Live interview resurfaced by Page Six on Friday, she revealed "we were at a wedding together and I was like 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancé want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?'" She added that "I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him," but afterwards, when Munn emailed Mulaney, he never wrote her back.

"I might've got the wrong email — probably. That's what I tell myself," she joked.

More stories from theweek.com
Republicans' dishonest war against 'critical race theory'
There's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'
The Republican theory of unemployment is classic Marx

Recommended Stories

  • John Mulaney is reportedly dating Olivia Munn amid his divorce

    John Mulaney and Olvia Munn's relationship is apparently "very new." It was confirmed Monday he ended his marriage to Anna Marie Tendler.

  • John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Are Dating?

    They've been friends for years.

  • Ellen DeGeneres says toxic workplace scandal was 'orchestrated' and 'I still don't understand it'

    Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out about her show's toxic workplace scandal after revealing plans to sign off in 2022. DeGeneres spoke with NBC's Today after announcing Wednesday her daytime talk show will end after its upcoming season, a decision she says was not due to reports of a toxic work environment there. The TV host said, however, that "I really did think about not coming back" after the "devastating" allegations suggesting she is not a "kind person." Asked if she felt like she was "being canceled," DeGeneres said, "I really didn't understand it. I still don't understand it. It was too orchestrated. It was too coordinated." She added, "It was really interesting because I'm a woman, and it did feel very misogynistic." DeGeneres in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter shot down "stupid" claims about her, such as that people "couldn't look me in the eye," and she said that the fact that "everything I stand for was being attacked ... destroyed me." Numerous reports last year alleged employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show have experienced "racism, fear, and intimidation," and three top producers were ousted following an investigation. In her interview with Today, DeGeneres contended that she "never saw anything that would even point to" there being a toxic work environment on her show, arguing she couldn't have known about it "when there's 255 employees here ... unless I literally stayed here until the last person goes home at night." She added, though, "I have to be the one to stand up and say, 'This can't be tolerated.'" “I’m proud of the kind of show we do.” Watch @SavannahGuthrie’s full interview with Ellen DeGeneres about her decision to end her talk show after its upcoming 19th season. DeGeneres says allegations of a toxic work environment on the show are not the reason for her decision. pic.twitter.com/nVbDlAuHpv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 13, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRepublicans' dishonest war against 'critical race theory'There's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'The Republican theory of unemployment is classic Marx

  • Biden told staff not to serve leafy greens because he didn't want to be photographed with leaves in his teeth, report says

    The New York Times also reported President Biden's preferred drink is the controversial Orange Gatorade.

  • Netflix’s attempt at launching a new superhero franchise is dividing viewers big-time

    The opening moments of Netflix’s new superhero drama series Jupiter’s Legacy -- which was among the most-watched TV shows this past week on all the major streaming platforms -- present a pastoral scene of idyllic charm. The camera swoops in high and languidly, eventually settling on a group of kids playing a game of chase. “I got you!” “I’m more powerful than you!” “Ha, you missed!” “No. I. Didn’t!” And then the big reveal, the cute youngster we see insisting in vain that she won at the game they were playing proceeds to let out a piercing, supersonic scream, which knocks both boys flat on their back. Oh hello, it’s a young superhero. I didn’t see you there. Now her eyes are blazing red, and -- wait, what’s this? We then see two large red Superman-style boots land on the ground with a thud. The camera pans up, past the flowing red cape to reveal … now it makes sense. The father superhero. And pretty quickly, all is revealed. Yes, go and groan if you want, this is the umpteenth superhero story you’ve seen on Netflix, or in cinemas for that matter, but Jupiter’s Legacy also attempts something a little different. This is not some cheap, superficial attempt by Netflix to launch a superhero universe of its own, a la Marvel. Not that there's anything wrong with that, it's just that this adaptation of the comic book series written by Mark Millar and drawn by Frank Quitely (both of whom are listed as executive producers of the series) is also about the family dynamics inherent in a first generation of superheroes aging out of their roles and needing to look to their children to continue their legacy. The official description from Netflix about this 8-episode series that debuted on May 7 continues: "But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations -- and exacting personal standards. Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty." https://twitter.com/JupiterLegacy/status/1385645610435555335 Based on the latest data from the streaming search engine service Reelgood, which each week shares with BGR a snapshot of what its millions of users are streaming across all the major services at any given point in time, Jupiter's Legacy was the most-watched show across all the major platforms, between May 5-11. However, as is often the case with high-profile new streaming launches, reaction to this new Netflix title has been, well, pretty divided. Consider this sampling from social media: https://twitter.com/DevelopedMindz/status/1391991982323429376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1391991982323429376%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Fmichelelbird%2Fjupiters-legacy-funny-reactions https://twitter.com/TheJrodBlog/status/1390842707577217027?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1390842707577217027%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Fmichelelbird%2Fjupiters-legacy-funny-reactions https://twitter.com/CianRing/status/1391393115139985410 https://twitter.com/riteshwriter/status/1391051867921149954?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1391051867921149954%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Fmichelelbird%2Fjupiters-legacy-funny-reactions And as a further indication of the somewhat split reaction to the series, check out the wide disparity in scores that the show has garnered on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. For the average audience score, the show is sitting at 74% as of the time of this writing. Not too shabby. However, the average critics score? An extremely dismal 38%. I say it's worth giving a try anyway, though, if you're in need of some new streaming content to check out, on the strength of this comment alone that Millar gave to The Guardian. Jupiter’s Legacy, in his mind, tackles this big question: "Is it ethically correct, if you have the power to save the world, to stand back and do nothing?” Meantime, if you want some additional suggestions beyond that to add to your streaming watch list, below, you'll find the full Top 10 list for this week, which is comprised of the most-watched shows right now across all the major streaming services, including Disney+, HBO, and Apple TV+, among others (courtesy of Reelgood). Jupiter’s Legacy The Bad Batch Mare of Easttown Shadow and Bone The Innocent Saturday Night Live The Mosquito Coast Mythic Quest The Handmaid’s Tale The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

  • Former WWE star Gabbi Tuft shares latest step in her transgender journey: Getting new breasts

    For more than an hour and a half and “still loopy" post-surgery, the former wrestler chatted with viewers and answered questions, at times joined by her wife of 19 years, Priscilla Tuft.

  • Seth Rogen and his wife are 'psyched' to be child-free. Here's why many agree.

    Seth Rogen and his wife don't want children. And that's perfectly fine.

  • Seth Rogen says he and Jason Segel left their '8 Mile' audition in tears after making each other laugh

    The comic went out for the role of Cheddar and had to bring Jason Segel along because the casting director refused to read the lines.

  • Witnesses said Matt Gaetz snorted cocaine and had sex with an escort who was paid with campaign money, report says

    The news comes hours after Insider reported Joel Greenberg, a former Gaetz wingman, will plead guilty to six felony counts on Monday.

  • 'American Idol' singing garbageman Doug Kiker arrested on domestic violence charges

    With only nine days to go before the Season 19 finale, yet another scandal has rocked the 'Idol' world.

  • Report: Broncos release RT Ja'Wuan James, plan to not pay his $10 million salary after Achilles tear

    James had a guaranteed $10 million salary. Then he got injured away from team facilities.

  • Halle Berry Shares the 'Naked Truth' in Sexy Topless Instagram Photo

    The actress' signature honey blonde highlights and toned back muscles are on full display in the sultry snap

  • ABC Cancels 5 Series Including For Life, mixed-ish and Freshman Drama Rebel

    The dreaded axe swung hard at ABC late Friday, with the Alphabet network cancelling five bubble series in total. Among the casualties: Katey Sagal’s just-launched Rebel, sophomore legal drama For Life and ’80s-set black-ish spinoff mixed-ish (after two seasons). ABC also stuck a fork in veteran family sitcom American Housewife (full story here) and, as reported earlier […]

  • Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Rumored Reconciliation

    The actress happened to be taping 'The B**ch Bible' podcast when photos surfaced of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together.

  • Pregnant mom shuts down nasty TikTok comment: ‘Why are we so obsessed with the number on the scale?’

    This 32-week-pregnant mom wasted no time in responding to this body-shaming comment. The post Pregnant mom shuts down nasty TikTok comment: ‘Why are we so obsessed with the number on the scale?’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • A man accused of storming the Capitol with a giant Confederate flag will get to go on a family road trip while awaiting trial

    Kevin Seefried was approved to take his scheduled family trip to Salvo, North Carolina, on May 15, court documents show.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrated Apple's 17th Birthday With the Sweetest Message

    And the beach waves are a sight to behold.

  • Liz Cheney says she regrets voting for Trump in 2020

    Rep. Liz Cheney on Friday said she regretted voting for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election given his efforts to overturn his defeat and sow doubt in the integrity of the process. "I was never going to support Joe Biden and I do regret the vote," Cheney told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. Cheney, R-Wyo., also blasted House Republicans for elevating Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to replace her in party leadership, calling it "dangerous" to promote yet another leader who has promoted former President Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election.

  • 2 people are buried on a runway at a US airport where hundreds of planes land every day, and many people have no idea

    Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia says it's the only airport to have graves embedded in an active, 9,350-foot runway.

  • Kim Basinger doesn’t approve of daughter Ireland Baldwin’s latest Instagram photos

    Ireland Baldwin might think she's the type of girl to bring home to mom, but her own seems to disagree. The 25-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger posted a couple of risqué photos to her Instagram on Thursday where she's wearing just underwear and over-the-knee boots. And while the topless photos are censored with a black bar, Basinger seemingly didn't approve.